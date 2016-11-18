See All Podiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Andrzej Wojewoda, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Andrzej Wojewoda, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community First Medical Center, Macneal Hospital, Rush Oak Park Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.

Dr. Wojewoda works at Six Corners Medical and Surgical Specialty Clinic, Chicago, IL in Chicago, IL with other offices in Niles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Six Corners Location
    4958 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60641 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 609-1335
  2. 2
    Northern Suburbs - Niles
    7507 N Milwaukee Ave, Niles, IL 60714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 609-1335

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community First Medical Center
  • Macneal Hospital
  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • West Suburban Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    Nov 18, 2016
    Very knowledgable and super nice. His treatments are very effective. He helped not only myself and my wife but also several friends of ours. Highly recommended!
    John Partyka in Barrington Hills — Nov 18, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrzej Wojewoda, DPM
    About Dr. Andrzej Wojewoda, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346276110
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrzej Wojewoda, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Wojewoda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wojewoda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wojewoda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wojewoda, there are benefits to both methods.

