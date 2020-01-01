See All Pain Medicine Doctors in West Des Moines, IA
Dr. Andrzej Szczepanek, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrzej Szczepanek, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from Medical University Of Lublin and is affiliated with Broadlawns Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Dr. Szczepanek works at Central States Pain Clinic in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central States Pain Clinic
    2425 Westown Pkwy Ste 100, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 267-1819
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Broadlawns Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital
  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Midlands Choice
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 01, 2020
    Dr. Szczepanek takes time to listen to you. He is thorough during his visit and listens to you. He is kind and has a good bedside manner.
    — Jan 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrzej Szczepanek, MD
    About Dr. Andrzej Szczepanek, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134397565
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical University Of Lublin
    Medical Education

