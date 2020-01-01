Dr. Andrzej Szczepanek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szczepanek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrzej Szczepanek, MD
Dr. Andrzej Szczepanek, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from Medical University Of Lublin and is affiliated with Broadlawns Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Central States Pain Clinic2425 Westown Pkwy Ste 100, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 267-1819Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Broadlawns Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medica
- Medicare
- Midlands Choice
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr. Szczepanek takes time to listen to you. He is thorough during his visit and listens to you. He is kind and has a good bedside manner.
- Pain Medicine
- English, Polish
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- Medical University Of Lublin
Dr. Szczepanek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szczepanek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szczepanek has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szczepanek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Szczepanek speaks Polish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Szczepanek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szczepanek.
