Overview

Dr. Andrzej Maciejewski, MD is a Dermatologist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Academy Of Medicine Juliana Marchlewskiego|Medical School Bialystok (Poland) and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Maciejewski works at Alaska Kidney and Diabetes Association in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.