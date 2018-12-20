See All Dermatologists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Andrzej Maciejewski, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Andrzej Maciejewski, MD

Dermatology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrzej Maciejewski, MD is a Dermatologist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Academy Of Medicine Juliana Marchlewskiego|Medical School Bialystok (Poland) and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Maciejewski works at Alaska Kidney and Diabetes Association in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Alaska Kidney and Diabetes Association
    3260 Providence Dr Ste 526, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 520-8746

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Actinic Keratosis
Warts
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Plaque Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 20, 2018
    Absolutely thrilled with this doctor! Very knowledgable, great bedside manner, and I always leave with somthing new I have learned! He is also great at addressing all my health problems, treating the body as a whole!
    A. Robbins in Anchorage — Dec 20, 2018
    About Dr. Andrzej Maciejewski, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194780114
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ucsd Med Ctr|University of California - San Diego Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of California - San Diego
    Medical Education
    • Academy Of Medicine Juliana Marchlewskiego|Medical School Bialystok (Poland)
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
