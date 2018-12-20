Dr. Andrzej Maciejewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maciejewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrzej Maciejewski, MD
Dr. Andrzej Maciejewski, MD is a Dermatologist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Academy Of Medicine Juliana Marchlewskiego|Medical School Bialystok (Poland) and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Alaska Kidney and Diabetes Association3260 Providence Dr Ste 526, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 520-8746
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Absolutely thrilled with this doctor! Very knowledgable, great bedside manner, and I always leave with somthing new I have learned! He is also great at addressing all my health problems, treating the body as a whole!
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1194780114
- Ucsd Med Ctr|University of California - San Diego Medical Center
- University of California - San Diego
- Academy Of Medicine Juliana Marchlewskiego|Medical School Bialystok (Poland)
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Maciejewski works at
