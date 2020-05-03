Dr. Andrzej Gacek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gacek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrzej Gacek, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrzej Gacek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Gacek works at
Locations
-
1
Andrzej Gacek Medical LLC5901 N Milwaukee Ave Ste D, Chicago, IL 60646 Directions (773) 631-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gacek?
Dr. Gacek is the best doctor ever.
About Dr. Andrzej Gacek, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1871543694
Education & Certifications
- JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gacek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gacek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gacek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gacek works at
Dr. Gacek speaks Polish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gacek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gacek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gacek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gacek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.