Dr. Andro Zangaladze, MD
Overview
Dr. Andro Zangaladze, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Health Marlton73 N Maple Ave Ste B, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zangaladze was the only doctor whom diagnosed my grandmother with Limbic Encephalitis and prescribed IVIG treatment while she was in the hospital. She is getting discharged today and I already see improvement in her mental status from the initial treatment. I will follow up with Dr. Z to see about maintenance therapy for continual improvement.
About Dr. Andro Zangaladze, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1255358602
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Tbilisi State Medical University
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zangaladze has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zangaladze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zangaladze has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zangaladze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. Zangaladze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zangaladze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zangaladze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zangaladze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.