Dr. Andro Zangaladze, MD

Neurology
4.5 (141)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andro Zangaladze, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Zangaladze works at Jefferson Health Marlton in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Health Marlton
    73 N Maple Ave Ste B, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 141 ratings
Patient Ratings (141)
5 Star
(99)
4 Star
(17)
3 Star
(12)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(9)
Jennifer Clegg — Nov 15, 2022
About Dr. Andro Zangaladze, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1255358602
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Residency
  • Tbilisi State Medical University
Internship
  • Grady Memorial Hospital
Medical Education
  • TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
