Dr. Andro Giorgadze, MD

Adult Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Andro Giorgadze, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They completed their residency with Emory Univ Med Sch

Dr. Giorgadze works at Andro Giorgadze, MD in Smyrna, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Andro Giorgadze, MD
    3652 Highlands Pkwy Se, Smyrna, GA 30082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 701-7725
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andro Giorgadze, MD

    Specialties
    • Adult Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518001882
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory Univ Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • Tsmu
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andro Giorgadze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giorgadze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giorgadze has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giorgadze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giorgadze works at Andro Giorgadze, MD in Smyrna, GA. View the full address on Dr. Giorgadze’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Giorgadze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giorgadze.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giorgadze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giorgadze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

