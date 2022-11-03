Dr. Andro Giorgadze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giorgadze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andro Giorgadze, MD
Dr. Andro Giorgadze, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They completed their residency with Emory Univ Med Sch
Andro Giorgadze, MD3652 Highlands Pkwy Se, Smyrna, GA 30082 Directions (678) 701-7725Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Giorgadze is excellent, PERIOD. His approach to Ketamine Therapy is very good, I should know because I had this therapy once before for 2 weeks straight with a different doctor who was incompetent and was totally focused on the money! He didn’t have any emergency contact and when I finally spoke to him, telling him I thought I had died, his advice was to pray. It took a tremendous amount of trust for me to try this therapy again, to say that I was extremely anxious about it is a huge understatement! Dr. Giorgadze took time to hear me out during our consultation, listening intently which he always does and interjecting questions when he had them. Our conversation was a two way conversation which I have found a bit unique when speaking with a psychiatrist. He helped me face my fears of repeating my previous horrible experiences, offering me strength and hope for something better. Thank God he did. The therapy has helped me where I needed it the most. He gave me the gift of hope!
- Adult Psychiatry
- English
- 1518001882
- Emory Univ Med Sch
- Tsmu
- Psychiatry
Dr. Giorgadze has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giorgadze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giorgadze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Giorgadze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giorgadze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giorgadze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giorgadze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.