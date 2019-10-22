Overview

Dr. Andria Mushahwar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mushahwar works at Family Physicians Of Metro West in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL, Maitland, FL, Lake Mary, FL and Apopka, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.