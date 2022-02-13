Dr. Andria Jones, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andria Jones, DO
Overview
Dr. Andria Jones, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Heart Institute925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Heart Institute8001 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 403, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions
-
3
Jefferson Heart Care at Methodist1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Jones cares about patients under her care. I recently a patient at Jefferson Trauma Center in center city. Dr Jones was one of the doctors taking care of me. If Dr Jones had offices in NJ I would be continuing to follow up with her. I would recommend her to anyone with a heart condition.
About Dr. Andria Jones, DO
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1174647879
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- Lankenau Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
442 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.