Dr. Andria Barr, DO
Dr. Andria Barr, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.
Unitypoint Clinic Obgyn - Bettendorf4480 Utica Ridge Rd Ste 1140, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (563) 324-2992
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Rock Island
- UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf
Dr. Barr is exceptional. She is very professional and knowledgeable, yet has a warm, friendly personality. She is excellent at explaining your situation and options available, and gives her recommendations. Every woman should be so lucky to have a gynecologist like her!
- Grandview/Southview Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Central College, Pella Ia
