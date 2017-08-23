Dr. Andrey Stojic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stojic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrey Stojic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrey Stojic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Stojic works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Foundation Fairview Hospital18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 671-2205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Richard E. Jacobs Health Center, CLEVELAND CLINIC AVON33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 695-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lakewood Hospital14519 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (216) 529-7110
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Stojic--he was caring, knowledgeable, and spent appropriate time when he stopped at my room in the Adult Diagnostic Epilepsy Unit last year during his rounds. Unfortunately he had vacation days scheduled after I was in the unit two days, so I did not get to see him again during my stay. But I was favorably impressed with him, and were I not already an established patient of another excellent neurologist at the main campus of CCF, Dr. Stojic would be my choice of neurologist.
About Dr. Andrey Stojic, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1043343312
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Stojic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stojic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stojic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stojic has seen patients for Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stojic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stojic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stojic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stojic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stojic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.