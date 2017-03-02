Overview

Dr. Andrey Lutskovsky, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Lutskovsky works at American Regenerative Clinic in Bingham Farms, MI with other offices in Chicago, IL and Kalamazoo, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.