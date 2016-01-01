Dr. Andrew Zorbis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zorbis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Zorbis, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Zorbis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.
Dr. Zorbis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Leong, Richard W Jr DDS PA400 S Babcock St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 473-3215
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zorbis?
About Dr. Andrew Zorbis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194775387
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zorbis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zorbis works at
Dr. Zorbis speaks Spanish.
Dr. Zorbis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zorbis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zorbis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zorbis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.