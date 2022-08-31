Overview

Dr. Andrew Zohlman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Zohlman works at The Heart Center of Northern Anne Arundel County in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.