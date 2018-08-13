Dr. Andrew Zinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Zinn, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Zinn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Beth Israel Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Zinn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Heart House210 W ATLANTIC AVE, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 Directions
-
2
The Heart House999 Route 73 N Ste 205, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
-
3
The Heart House525 State St Ste 3, Elmer, NJ 08318 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zinn?
Dr. Zinn is the GREATEST. Great bedside manner and professionalism. After meeting Dr. Zinn I was relaxed going in for my procedure. He explains everything before and after. He is a straight shooter and I felt very comfortable with him being the Cardio Surgeon doing the procedure.
About Dr. Andrew Zinn, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1366632432
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York University Hospitals Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zinn works at
Dr. Zinn has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zinn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.