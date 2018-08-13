Overview

Dr. Andrew Zinn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Beth Israel Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Zinn works at The Heart House in Haddon Heights, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ and Elmer, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

