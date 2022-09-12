Dr. Andrew Zhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Zhou, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Zhou, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Zhou works at
Locations
-
1
Allaman Eye Care Medical Group1665 Dominican Way Ste 124, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 475-7012
-
2
Bay Eye Medical Group150 Carnation Dr, Freedom, CA 95019 Directions (831) 761-5488
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhou?
I am a 70-year-old man diagnosed by another office as having a cataract. That doctor would not answer many of my questions unless I scheduled surgery with him. I realized that if he would not take time to discuss things in a consultation he would likely not find time to address post-op problems, either, so I found Bay Eye Medical Group online and am glad I did. After a thorough exam by a positive and efficient technician named Sandra, Dr. Zhou read a history of my vision which I had written. He then discussed it and my options. He suggested I might be best served by a "Light Adjustable Lens", which I had never heard of and which did sound ideal. Since his office was not equipped to perform this surgery, he provided the name of another doctor in the area that does. I really appreciated the time Dr. Zhou spent with me, and his honest evaluation of my situation. I hope his office will consider investing in the necessary equipment and training to do these surgeries in the future.
About Dr. Andrew Zhou, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1245694959
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arizona Department Of Ophthalmology
- University of Arizona Department of Internal Medicine
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- University of Washington
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhou has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhou accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhou works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou.
