Dr. Andrew Zhou, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Zhou works at Allaman Eye Care Medical Group in Santa Cruz, CA with other offices in Freedom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.