Dr. Andrew Zhao, MD

Sports Medicine
3.0
Accepting new patients
Dr. Andrew Zhao, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brainerd, MN. 

Dr. Zhao works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Northern Orthopedics Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Orthopedics Clinic
    2014 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Limb Pain
Joint Pain

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bunion
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Tibia and Fibula Fractures

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
  • Sports Medicine
  • English
  • Male
  • 1679937767
  • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
  • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

Dr. Andrew Zhao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zhao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zhao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zhao works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Northern Orthopedics Clinic in Brainerd, MN. View the full address on Dr. Zhao’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhao.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

