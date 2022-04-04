Overview

Dr. Andrew Zelenetz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Zelenetz works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Hodgkin's Disease and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.