Overview

Dr. Andrew Zelby, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Zelby works at Neurological Surgery & Spine Surgery, S.C. in Westchester, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.