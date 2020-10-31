Dr. Andrew Zadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Zadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Zadeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Locations
1
Los Angeles Ear Nose & Throat Associates1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 703, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-0419
2
San Bernardino399 E Highland Ave Ste 424, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 883-5315
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Zadeh via an ER visit due to chest pain. He was very knowledgeable and explained in detail what I needed to feel better. He performed the surgery that I needed and am doing great. I would recommend him highly to any person that needs a cardiologist. He definitely saved my life!! He is AWESOME ??????????
About Dr. Andrew Zadeh, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1033305305
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-Ucla/Good Samaritan Hospital
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- University Of Louisville
- Cardiology and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zadeh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zadeh speaks Persian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.