Dr. Andrew Zabinski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Zabinski works at Talbert General Surgery LLC in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Circumcision, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.