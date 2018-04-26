See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Andrew Zaager, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (15)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Zaager, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    600 California St Ste 1019, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 997-6196
  2. 2
    Doctor On Demand Management, Inc.
    3033 Campus Dr Ste W225, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 429-6977

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 26, 2018
    Dr Zaager is absolutely hands down the most amazing physician . He spends as much time as needed with you. he is extremely knowledgeable. 16 doctors could not figure out what was wrong with me. Dr Zaager knew what it was in the first ten minutes of speaking with him
    karen hollanf in plainview New york — Apr 26, 2018
    About Dr. Andrew Zaager, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1770519977
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zaager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

