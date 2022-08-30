Dr. Andrew Young, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Young, DPM
Overview
Dr. Andrew Young, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.
Locations
Podiatry Associates Of Victoria116 Imperial Dr Ste A, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 578-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Detar Hospital Navarro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Young is very pleasant & sensible! I hesitated for 2 years in seeing a podiatrist. He addressed my concerns and spent adequate time in exam room. Staff friendly, competent, professional, and office was clean. A short wait time in lobby even tho a new patient. If I need a podiatrist in the future, I WILL see Dr. Young again. He was recommended to me & I recommend to you. Great 1st impression.
About Dr. Andrew Young, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.