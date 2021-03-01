Dr. Yin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Yin, MD
Dr. Andrew Yin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Maxhealth Naples730 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 682-6603Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very personable.
- Cardiology
- English
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Yin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yin.
