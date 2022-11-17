Dr. Andrew Yew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Yew, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Yew, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health New England (HNE)
- Humana
- Massachusetts Group Insurance Commission (GIC)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Network Health
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 75 year old female and my PCP recommended Dr. Yew because I was having some serious back issues. After seeing him in early January, 2022, surgery was recommended - spinal fusion. Because I work part time for a tax preparer I delayed surgery until the beginning of May. I had been seeing a physical therapist and during that time we concentrated on building up my core muscles so that I would be in better shape for the surgery. I had my six month check-up in November and Dr. Yew said I am just about fully healed. When I got approval to do P. T. (after six weeks) I went and continued with that. My summer was just about normal - not quite as much activity and I feel absolutely great now - I know something was done to my back, but no pain and feel I can do anything I want.
About Dr. Andrew Yew, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Medical Center
- UCLA
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of California At Berkeley
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yew has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Yew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.