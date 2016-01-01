Dr. Andrew Yeh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Yeh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Yeh, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Yeh works at
Locations
-
1
Andrew Yeh DO Inc.612 W Duarte Rd Ste 504, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 821-9892
- 2 1850 S Azusa Ave Ste 118, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745 Directions (626) 854-2828
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Yeh, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Minnan and Spanish
- 1346227758
Education & Certifications
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeh works at
Dr. Yeh has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Uterine Fibroids and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yeh speaks Chinese, Minnan and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.
