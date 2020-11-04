Dr. Andrew Xavier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xavier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Xavier, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Xavier, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JIPMER Pondicherry/Med Coll and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Locations
-
1
Neuro Team One Pllc31500 Telegraph Rd Ste 115, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 621-9100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Michigan Head & Spine Institute44200 Woodward Ave Ste 112, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (877) 784-3667
-
3
Royal Oak3555 W 13 Mile Rd # N220, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (877) 784-3667
-
4
Michigan Head and Spine Institute43475 Dalcoma Dr Ste 150, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (877) 784-3667
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a stroke in 2017 and Dr Xavier was the Neuro Surgeon on call that night at St Joseph Mercy. He performed an embolectomy on me and saved my life. I am totally thankful and appreciative of him. He continues to monitor me now and I have basically fully recovered now. Quite a journey and I am very happy to have Dr Xavier watching me.
About Dr. Andrew Xavier, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1124097225
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- New York Medical College
- JIPMER Pondicherry/Med Coll
- Petit Seminaire
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
