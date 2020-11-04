See All Vascular Neurologists in Bingham Farms, MI
Dr. Andrew Xavier, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Andrew Xavier, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andrew Xavier, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JIPMER Pondicherry/Med Coll and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Xavier works at Rose Medicine, PC in Bingham Farms, MI with other offices in Pontiac, MI, Royal Oak, MI and Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Neuro Team One Pllc
    31500 Telegraph Rd Ste 115, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 621-9100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Michigan Head & Spine Institute
    44200 Woodward Ave Ste 112, Pontiac, MI 48341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 784-3667
  3. 3
    Royal Oak
    3555 W 13 Mile Rd # N220, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 784-3667
  4. 4
    Michigan Head and Spine Institute
    43475 Dalcoma Dr Ste 150, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 784-3667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basilar Artery Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombolytic Therapy Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Xavier?

    Nov 04, 2020
    I had a stroke in 2017 and Dr Xavier was the Neuro Surgeon on call that night at St Joseph Mercy. He performed an embolectomy on me and saved my life. I am totally thankful and appreciative of him. He continues to monitor me now and I have basically fully recovered now. Quite a journey and I am very happy to have Dr Xavier watching me.
    Zachary Scollard — Nov 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Xavier, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Xavier, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Xavier to family and friends

    Dr. Xavier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Xavier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Xavier, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Xavier, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124097225
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Medical College
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • JIPMER Pondicherry/Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Petit Seminaire
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Xavier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xavier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Xavier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xavier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Xavier has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xavier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Xavier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xavier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xavier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xavier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Xavier, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.