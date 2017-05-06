Dr. Andrew Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Wright, MD is a Gastroenterological Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with University Wa Ctr Videoendoscop Surg
Locations
Uw Department of Surgery1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 598-4477Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Northwest Hospital1550 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 368-3077
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have a complicated medical history. I contacted Dr. Wright's office to fix a failed hiatal hernia from another doctor. They were easy to communicate with online, and were able to schedule a one trip surgery since we were going to have to drive 5 hours to get there. He was very relaxed, talked with us as people, and described everything in very understandable terms. One of the better doctors I have ever worked with, and there have been a lot.
About Dr. Andrew Wright, MD
- Gastroenterological Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Wa Ctr Videoendoscop Surg
- University WI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
