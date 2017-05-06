Overview

Dr. Andrew Wright, MD is a Gastroenterological Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with University Wa Ctr Videoendoscop Surg



Dr. Wright works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.