Dr. Andrew Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Wright, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northern Cochise Community Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Wright works at
Locations
Urological Assoc of Southern Az PC6325 E TANQUE VERDE RD, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 795-5830
Jeffery B Bushman DO PC905 N Bowie Ave, Willcox, AZ 85643 Directions (520) 795-5830
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Cochise Community Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wright took a lot of time to explain my condition, alternative treatments, their pros and cons, and to answer questions. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Andrew Wright, MD
- Urology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wright speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.