Dr. Andrew Word, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Word, MD is a Dermatologist in Midlothian, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.
They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Keloid Scar and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 220 E Main St, Midlothian, TX 76065 Directions (469) 736-1020
-
2
Word Dermatology Pllc2460 N Interstate Highway 35 E Ste 285, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (972) 736-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful and kind doctor that is so helpful in getting the problems settled. I would highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Andrew Word, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Word has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Word accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Word has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Word has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Keloid Scar and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Word on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Word. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Word.
