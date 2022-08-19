Dr. Andrew Woo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Woo, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Woo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Woo works at
Locations
Bernard Weintraub MD, 2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 525E, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Super intelligent. very complete. very organized. super compassionate and explains things completely. so glad i went
About Dr. Andrew Woo, MD
- Neurology
Experience: 30 years
- English
NPI: 1750419560
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woo works at
Dr. Woo has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.
