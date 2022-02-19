Overview

Dr. Andrew Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center, Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Wong works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Westport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.