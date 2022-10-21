Dr. Andrew Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Wong, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Wong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arrowhead Orthopaedics1901 W Lugonia Ave Ste 120, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 557-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine A Medical Corporation4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (909) 557-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
Dr. Wong is awesome he knows what he’s talking about Is listen to all the questions explains all the possibility again he is a totally awesome doctor
About Dr. Andrew Wong, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1891911202
Education & Certifications
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery - Allegheny General Hospital
- Orthopaedic Surgery - University of Michigan Hospital System
- University of Michigan
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Chinese.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.