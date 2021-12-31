Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Center for Functional Medicine LLC4701 Sangamore Rd Ste N270, Bethesda, MD 20816 Directions (240) 507-5110
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
Has been my primary care for 5 years. He's very patient and thorough! And beautiful clean office. Love how he treats traditional wigh meds if needed and Integrative / functional with vitamins/ healthy food.
About Dr. Andrew Wong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1639213150
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Ctr for Integrative Medicine
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.