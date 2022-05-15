Dr. Andrew Wolin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Wolin, MD
Dr. Andrew Wolin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Andrew M Wolin MD8415 N Pima Rd Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 945-8440
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Wolin had done a total facelift for me about 14 years ago. It turned out great, no problems, and I still looked good including my neck. No one could believe my age. However at 76 years old I was unhappy with the whole jowl thing so this time he did only a lower lift. It turned out perfect! He is so knowledgeable and a pleasure to work with, including his staff. He has his own in office surgical suite which is great. His fees are very reasonable. I would recommend him to everyone!
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
41 years of experience
English
GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Wolin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolin.
