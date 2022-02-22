Dr. Andrew Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Wolf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Wolf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT.
Dr. Wolf works at
Locations
Stamford Ophthalmology1351 Washington Blvd Ste 101, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 327-5808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn't be more pleased. Short wait, Dr Wolf is very nice, patient, and makes time to answer questions.
About Dr. Andrew Wolf, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1376551051
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf works at
Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Diplopia, Heterophoria and Exophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
