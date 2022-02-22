See All Ophthalmologists in Stamford, CT
Dr. Andrew Wolf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. 

Dr. Wolf works at Stamford Ophthalmology in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Heterophoria and Exophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stamford Ophthalmology
    1351 Washington Blvd Ste 101, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 327-5808

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 22, 2022
    Couldn't be more pleased. Short wait, Dr Wolf is very nice, patient, and makes time to answer questions.
    Donald Livingston — Feb 22, 2022
    Ophthalmology
    English
    1376551051
    Dr. Andrew Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolf accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolf works at Stamford Ophthalmology in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Wolf’s profile.

    Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Diplopia, Heterophoria and Exophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

