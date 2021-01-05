Dr. Andrew Win, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Win is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Win, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Win, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Dr. Win works at
Locations
-
1
CCHC Heart/Vascular Specialists941 NEWMAN RD, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 634-3278
-
2
Cchc Imaging Center1030 Medical Park Ave, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 637-5480
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Win?
I have total confidence in Dr Win. Probably the most intelligent doctor I have ever dealt with. He listens and provides frank, but very clear, advice. Could not recommend Dr Win any stronger.
About Dr. Andrew Win, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1710931712
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Win has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Win accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Win has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Win works at
Dr. Win has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Win on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Win. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Win.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Win, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Win appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.