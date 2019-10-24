Dr. Andrew Willis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Willis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Willis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
1
Tri-County Orthopedics197 Ridgedale Ave Ste 300, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 538-2334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I came in with multiple injuries he took the time to explain to me all about them and listen to what I had to say and made me feel comfortable he did surgery on my shoulder Wich has been successful so far and has helped me with other issues, great staff great doctor.
About Dr. Andrew Willis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Presbytarian Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Dartmouth Collge
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
