Dr. Andrew Wiechert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Wiechert, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Wiechert works at
Locations
-
1
Gynecology41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8560
-
2
Winchester Hospital Center for Cancer Care620 Washington St Ste 2130, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 756-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wiechert is very nice and performed my surgery well. He is very reliable and I definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Andrew Wiechert, MD
- Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1235455684
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Brigham & Women's Hospital/Massachusetts General Hospital
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Gynecological Oncology
