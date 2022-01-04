See All Oncologists in Burlington, MA
Dr. Andrew Wiechert, MD

Oncology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Wiechert, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Wiechert works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Winchester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Anemia and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gynecology
    41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-8560
  2. 2
    Winchester Hospital Center for Cancer Care
    620 Washington St Ste 2130, Winchester, MA 01890 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 756-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gynecologic Cancer
Anemia
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Anemia
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Andrew Wiechert, MD

    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235455684
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    • Brigham & Women's Hospital/Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Wiechert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiechert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiechert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiechert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiechert has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Anemia and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiechert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiechert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiechert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiechert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiechert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

