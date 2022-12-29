Overview

Dr. Andrew Wickline, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Oneida Health Hospital, Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



Dr. Wickline works at Genesee Orthopedics & Plastic Surgery Associates, PC in New Hartford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.