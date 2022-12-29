Dr. Andrew Wickline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wickline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Wickline, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Wickline, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Oneida Health Hospital, Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Locations
Genesee Orthopedics & Plastic Surgery Associates, PC4401 Middle Settlement Rd Ste 102, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 738-5069Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Rome Memorial Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wickline?
The constant communication throughout my experience was excellent and appreciated. The book and videos kept me informed and confident that I was healing properly. I would highly recommend Doctor Wickline.
About Dr. Andrew Wickline, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1669459970
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
