Dr. Andrew White, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Scripps Green Hospital



Dr. White works at Scripps Clinic John R Anderson V Medical Pavilion in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.