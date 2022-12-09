Dr. Andrew Whaley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whaley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Whaley, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Whaley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Locations
Andrew L. Whaley, MD, PA250 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 293-2663
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Whaley is the orthopedic surgeon who gave me a new hip! I was in incredible pain prior to the surgery; and now, thanks to him, I have a new lease of life!
About Dr. Andrew Whaley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023127701
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Sports Med Clin
- Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whaley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whaley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whaley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whaley has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whaley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Whaley speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Whaley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whaley.
