Dr. Andrew Westwood, MD

Sleep Medicine
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Westwood, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Cambridge University England.

Dr. Westwood works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CUMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 426-3876
    ColumbiaDoctors Midtown
    51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 326-8951

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 30, 2020
    Suffering for over a year until I met Dr. Westwood who was able to give me a name of what I had.
    Joseph Tringali — Mar 30, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Westwood, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942459680
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Hospital of Saint Raphael
    Medical Education
    • Cambridge University England
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Westwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Westwood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Westwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Westwood works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Westwood’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Westwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

