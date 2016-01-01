See All Cardiologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Andrew West, MD

Cardiology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Andrew West, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. West works at Wellmed Special in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Specialist for Health
    Specialist for Health
4330 Medical Dr Ste 500, San Antonio, TX 78229
(210) 558-0122

Arrhythmia Screening
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Arrhythmia Screening
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew West, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477644649
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. West has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

