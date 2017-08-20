Dr. Andrew Wensel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wensel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Wensel, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Wensel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wensel works at
Locations
Auburn Community Hospital17 Lansing St, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (585) 467-1643
Southern Tier Neuromedicine84 Canal St Ste 8, Big Flats, NY 14814 Directions (585) 467-1643
Rochester Neurosurgery Partners601 Elmwood Ave # 670, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 467-1643
Southern Tier Neuromedicine1445 Portland Ave Ste 305, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 275-2981
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was almost bound to a wheelchair and had herniated discs, sciatica, spinal stenosis, and a fracture in my back THAT ONLY, Dr. Wensel saw on the same MRI that 3-other surgeons never caught. dr. Wensel performed a fusion on my bak as it was my only option of not becoming crippled, and in just 7 weeks I have NO PAIN AT ALL, I'M WALKING, AND NEVER KNEW I HAD ANYTHING WRONG. Dr. Wensel was a great listener with all of my concerns, explained everything, and truly cared. This Doctor is a miracle.
About Dr. Andrew Wensel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, French
- 1780696740
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wensel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wensel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wensel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wensel has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wensel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wensel speaks French.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wensel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wensel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wensel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wensel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.