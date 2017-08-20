See All Neurosurgeons in Auburn, NY
Dr. Andrew Wensel, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Andrew Wensel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Wensel works at Carl A Weiss III MD in Auburn, NY with other offices in Big Flats, NY and Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Auburn Community Hospital
    Auburn Community Hospital
17 Lansing St, Auburn, NY 13021
    Southern Tier Neuromedicine
    Southern Tier Neuromedicine
84 Canal St Ste 8, Big Flats, NY 14814
    Rochester Neurosurgery Partners
    Rochester Neurosurgery Partners
601 Elmwood Ave # 670, Rochester, NY 14642
    Southern Tier Neuromedicine
    Southern Tier Neuromedicine
1445 Portland Ave Ste 305, Rochester, NY 14621

  • F.F. Thompson Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Spinal Stenosis
Myelopathy
Spondylolisthesis
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Tumor Chevron Icon
Basilar Skull Invagination Chevron Icon
Benign Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cysts, Adult Chevron Icon
Brain Cysts, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Brain Damage Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Infarction Chevron Icon
Brain Infection Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Brainstem Lesions Chevron Icon
Brainstem Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intractable Pain Syndromes Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Mapping Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Basilar Impression Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 20, 2017
    Aug 20, 2017
I was almost bound to a wheelchair and had herniated discs, sciatica, spinal stenosis, and a fracture in my back THAT ONLY, Dr. Wensel saw on the same MRI that 3-other surgeons never caught. dr. Wensel performed a fusion on my bak as it was my only option of not becoming crippled, and in just 7 weeks I have NO PAIN AT ALL, I'M WALKING, AND NEVER KNEW I HAD ANYTHING WRONG. Dr. Wensel was a great listener with all of my concerns, explained everything, and truly cared. This Doctor is a miracle.
David Peroni in New Hartford, NY — Aug 20, 2017
    David Peroni in New Hartford, NY — Aug 20, 2017
    • Neurosurgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1780696740
    • University of Rochester Medical Center
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Case Western Reserve University
    • Neurosurgery
