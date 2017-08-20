Overview

Dr. Andrew Wensel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wensel works at Carl A Weiss III MD in Auburn, NY with other offices in Big Flats, NY and Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.