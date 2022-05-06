Overview

Dr. Andrew Weitzel, DO is an Urology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They completed their residency with University of Medicine and Dentistry



Dr. Weitzel works at Gulf Coast Urology in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Englewood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.