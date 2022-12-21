Dr. Andrew Weissman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Weissman, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Weissman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Samuel Suede, MD25 Rockwood Pl Ste 440, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 568-3690
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Weissman has been my doctor for many years . He is truly a Godsend and I am forever grateful for all that he has done. If ever you have to see a heart doctor , please consider Dr.Weissman, he is knowledgeable and so amazing in his professionalism. His office manager Rosemary, an angel on earth , a kind , considerate and caring person whom will take the time to answer any questions and follow up to provide the best outcome. His office staff truly mirrors a network of hardworking employees whom are dedicated to the best care of all patients and therein provides a friendly atmosphere for all those that come to his office. I write this review because Dr.Weissman is truly the best and meeting him has changed my life .
About Dr. Andrew Weissman, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital (New York)
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
Dr. Weissman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weissman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Weissman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissman.
