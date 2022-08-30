Dr. Andrew Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Weiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Weiss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
Weiss Orthopedics150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 360, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 652-1800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weiss is a wonderful doctor for all things orthopedic. My kid's been to him for a sprained hand. I've been to him for shoulder issues. Great bedside manner, extremely knowledgeable. They got us in right away. Terrific experience all around!
About Dr. Andrew Weiss, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weiss speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
