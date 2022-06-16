Dr. Andrew Weinberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Weinberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Weinberg, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Locations
1
Cardiovascular Group of Syracuse4507 Medical Center Dr, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 752-0141
2
University Cardiovascular Group of Fayetteville510 Towne Dr, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 663-0500
3
Upstate Cardiovascular Group5112 W Taft Rd Ste J, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 701-2170
Hospital Affiliations
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first appointment ever with a cardiologist today and I can’t say how happy I am to have Dr. Weinberg as my physician with Upstate Cardiology. Dr. Weinberg not only took the time to explain the results from my echo in layman’s terms but answered all my questions with regards to heart health, diet, supplements, etc. He has a wonderful personality in addition to being a true professional in the field of cardiology. If you need a cardiologist please ask your treating physician to refer you to Dr. Weinberg.
About Dr. Andrew Weinberg, DO
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinberg has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.