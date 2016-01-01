Dr. Andrew Weinberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Weinberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Weinberg, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital and Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Weinberg works at
Locations
-
1
Banner Family Pharmacy - MD Anderson2946 E BANNER GATEWAY DR, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 256-6444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Banner Medical Group - Gastroenterology2940 E Banner Gateway Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 256-6444
-
3
BMG Arizona East1920 N Higley Rd Ste 308, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 543-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pipefitters
- Simplifi
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Weinberg, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1053384834
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Lankenau Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Lehigh University
Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinberg works at
Dr. Weinberg has seen patients for Constipation, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberg.
