Ophthalmology
Overview

Dr. Andrew Wallmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. 

Dr. Wallmann works at Southwestern Eye Center - Yuma in Yuma, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Yuma
    2149 W 24th St Ste B, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 223-7591

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Wallmann, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1316394331
    Education & Certifications

    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Wallmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallmann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wallmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wallmann works at Southwestern Eye Center - Yuma in Yuma, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Wallmann’s profile.

    Dr. Wallmann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

